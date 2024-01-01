Bikes look great. Friendly service and sales here are knowledgeable. Lots of choices and they have many impressive models too. Feel safe buying bikes here. Spacious showroom with air-cond. Lyn Ng

Eventhough we came late we was serve fast, friendly sales personal and the price is cheaper compare than others. Overall i would say the service given is amazing . Marzal Zal

Went to the showroom just to survey but end up trade in my bike and bought a new one. Thanks to Mr Chitesh for the great assist throughout the process. Very satisfied with the service. Thanks to iMotorbike team MuHD. Fahim

Process of selling my bike was seamless and fast. Offer given was reasonable. Location is very convenient and they have plenty of motorcycles on display. I would highly recommend to anyone who is looking to sell their motorcycles. Edwyn Tan