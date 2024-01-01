Buy Motorcycle

Why Buy From Us?

6-Months Warranty

6-days return policy

170 Checkpoints Passed

Easy Financing

How It Works

Buy

Sell

Trade In

Submit the form & we’ll call you within 3 hours

Book Free Test Ride

Buy it your way to pay in full or have it financed

Worry-Free to enjoy a 6-day return policy

Reviews

Average Rating from Customers
5.0

Google

Bikes look great. Friendly service and sales here are knowledgeable. Lots of choices and they have many impressive models too. Feel safe buying bikes here. Spacious showroom with air-cond.

Lyn Ng
Lyn Ng

Eventhough we came late we was serve fast, friendly sales personal and the price is cheaper compare than others. Overall i would say the service given is amazing .

Marzal Zal
Marzal Zal

Went to the showroom just to survey but end up trade in my bike and bought a new one. Thanks to Mr Chitesh for the great assist throughout the process. Very satisfied with the service. Thanks to iMotorbike team

MuHD. Fahim
MuHD. Fahim
Malaysia
Welcome to iMotorbike! We provide a fast, safe, and hassle-free experience for buying and selling preowned motorcycles, bundled with insurance, road-tax, extended warranty, and more! Rev up your journey with us today - Join now and ride the easy way!
Office Location
Office Location
Singapore (HQ)
Singapore Business Federation Center Singapore, 068914 Singapore
Malaysia
12, Jln Perpustakawan U1/62, Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor
Vietnam
34-36 Cao Đức Lân, An Phú, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Copyright © 2024 iMotorbike World Sdn. Bhd. (1205246-M). All rights reserved.
