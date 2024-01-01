Buy Motorcycle
Sell Motorcycle
News
(+60) 13-833 3259
EN
Buy
Sell
Trade-in
Buy Motorcycle
●
Financing options
●
Warranty and return policy
●
Reliable documentation of
bike condition
Buy
6-Months Warranty
6-days return policy
170 Checkpoints Passed
Easy Financing
Buy
Sell
Trade In
Submit the form & we’ll call you within 3 hours
Book Free Test Ride
Buy it your way to pay in full or have it financed
Worry-Free to enjoy a 6-day return policy
Submit the form & we’ll call you within 3 hours
Book Free Test Ride
Buy it your way to pay in full or have it financed
Worry-Free to enjoy a 6-day return policy
Bikes look great. Friendly service and sales here are knowledgeable. Lots of choices and they have many impressive models too. Feel safe buying bikes here. Spacious showroom with air-cond.
Eventhough we came late we was serve fast, friendly sales personal and the price is cheaper compare than others. Overall i would say the service given is amazing .
Went to the showroom just to survey but end up trade in my bike and bought a new one. Thanks to Mr Chitesh for the great assist throughout the process. Very satisfied with the service. Thanks to iMotorbike team
Process of selling my bike was seamless and fast. Offer given was reasonable. Location is very convenient and they have plenty of motorcycles on display. I would highly recommend to anyone who is looking to sell their motorcycles.